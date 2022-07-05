Eagle Ridge Hospital completes emergency department expansion

CANADA, July 5 - Selina Robinson, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville –

“I’m proud our government took fast action to make upgrades and improvements to Eagle Ridge Hospital. The work that was done means patients will have enhanced access to care in the Tri-Cities.”

Mike Farnworth, MLA for Port Coquitlam –

“It’s great to see work is complete at Eagle Ridge Hospital. People in the community will get high-quality care in new surroundings for decades to come.”

Fin Donnelly, MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain –

“Work was needed at Eagle Ridge Hospital to keep pace with the demands of our rapidly growing region. I thank our partners in this project who worked hard to make sure people in the area have an updated medical space to get the care they need.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“The expanded emergency department at Eagle Ridge Hospital will provide patient-centred emergency care to the residents in the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities for many years to come. The enhancements were thoughtfully designed with safety and quality in mind to improve the experience for our patients while supporting our care teams to deliver high-quality care. Thank you to the Province, the Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation, our staff and medical staff, and our communities for making this important project a reality.”

Tom Morton, chair, Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation –

“I am so grateful to our donors, community partners, sponsors and volunteers who are the champions of health care in the Tri-Cities, Anmore and Belcarra region. The opening of Phase 2 of this fabulous new emergency department truly could not have happened without each and every one of you who have donated and invested in the health care of our community.”

Dr. Mike Mostrenko, Eagle Ridge Hospital –

“As a physician who lives and works in the Tri-Cities, I see first-hand how this new project will benefit our community. We have a new, expanded space to provide patient-centred care and support our growing needs. I’m honoured to have been involved in the development of this project since its inception and to be here celebrating the Phase 2 opening today.”