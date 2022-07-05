Read more about Carr Recognizes Military Consumer Protection Month

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is recognizing Military Consumer Protection Month by sharing information to help active duty service members, veterans, and their families avoid scams and predatory business practices.

“Our servicemen and women dedicate their lives to defending our nation, and they deserve our commitment to helping them secure their personal and financial information,” said Carr.

“We will vigorously pursue any business that preys upon active or former members of our Armed Forces, and we will hold them accountable for their illegal actions. During Military Consumer Protection Month and all year-round, our Consumer Protection Division will continue working to provide all members of Georgia’s military community with the support and resources they need to avoid scams and deception in the marketplace.”

Unfortunately, military members, veterans and their families are often targeted by dishonest businesses. Scams and deceptive tactics in consumer transactions can hurt a military member or veteran’s personal finances, damage their credit, threaten their security clearance, prevent them from getting a job, and create emotional strain and stress.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the Georgia Military Consumer Protection Guide to help active and former service members better understand their rights as consumers and how to protect themselves from common scams. Georgians can download the guide here.

The Consumer Protection Division also created the Military Consumer Protection Resource Page to provide helpful information about consumer and financial topics that can affect active and former service members.

Both the guide and the webpage cover a range of topics, including buying a car, housing and renter’s rights, insurance, the Military Lending Act, budgeting and personal finance, debt collection, identity theft, scams and fraud, and the GI Bill.

Georgia service members who think they may have fallen victim to a scam or deceptive business practices can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling (404) 651-8600 or by filing an online complaint here.