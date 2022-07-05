Homicide: 100 Block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022, in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest.

At approximately 12:01 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A short time later, officers received a call to respond to a local hospital for an adult male victim who was receiving treatment for an apparent gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Daquan Hodge, of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.