REYN Announces Christine Cherbonnier as Co-Founder and Creative Director

NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REYN is thrilled to announce celebrity makeup artist Christine Cherbonnier’s role as co-founder and Creative Director, alongside Head of Venture Jo Marini and Head of Product Holly Byerly.

Founded at the intersection of skin science and regenerative design, REYN has gained a cult following among industry professionals for its bio-adaptive formulations that simplify skincare routines and unlock elemental skin health for every type, tone and life stage.

“Christine has been an invaluable founding partner since our formative product development in 2018,” says Jo Marini. “REYN is one of the only beauty and wellness companies vertically integrated across brand, R&D, formulation and manufacturing. Her elevated eye for design and drive to create category-defining products for net-positive environmental and social outcomes integrates seamlessly with our mission. As a member of our co-founding team, Christine will lead the brand’s creative direction, evolve industry partnerships and support new product development.”

For nearly two decades, Christine Cherbonnier has lent her creative skills and makeup artistry talents to clients like Jil Sander, Valentino, Estee Lauder, and Sephora. Her work has been featured on the covers of magazines including ​Interview, W, and multiple international editions of ​Vogue.

“As a career makeup artist in editorial fashion and beauty, I’m recognized for an aesthetic that prioritizes healthy skin. REYN has accomplished what I thought was impossible from 100% plant-based formulas – products that transform tone and texture within one application, and interact perfectly with makeup to extend the longevity of wear on my diverse clientele,” says Cherbonnier. “We are building a brand that is completely redesigning the industry’s approach to the skin health category. I’m so inspired by our team and our vision, and delighted to lead REYN as co-founder and Creative Director.”

Since its debut in early 2021, REYN has launched two complementary products, Base Serum and Performance Oil, with a new category-defining release scheduled for late Summer 2022.

About REYN

REYN designs and delivers bio-adaptive skincare for all types, tones and life stages, featuring patented Intelligent Delivery technology that allows the skin to reach homeostasis and thrive. The venture is women-founded and led, and is a registered Social Purpose Corporation.

REYN is a subsidiary of Mothership Materials, a biotech startup and regenerative manufacturing and venture development partner for the beauty, nutraceutical, food and beverage, and fashion industries.

