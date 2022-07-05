Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Purchase Nike / Jordan Brand Sneaker Factory Now Available
Factory has more than $9 million in inventory and equipment to produce iconic Nike and Jordan brand sneakersLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles shoe company LASCO is selling a turnkey factory with all the machinery, tooling, leather and materials to manufacture the Jordan 1 High OG, Nike Air Max 1 and Nike Force 1 Low sneakers.
According to the business listing, on May 18, 2022, Jordan Wings approved the sale of this Nike / Jordan Brand Shoe Factory to the general public.
The factory has more than $9 million in inventory alone, along with the equipment to produce the iconic Nike and Jordan brand sneakers, making, a LASCO representative said, “any sneakerhead feel like they are at Willy Wonka’s sneaker factory.”
Most recently, the factory was set up to be used for job training for Transitional Adult Youth, individuals between the ages of 16-24 who are transitioning out of the state care or foster care and are at-risk. At the factory, students were to learn specialized tooling, die cutting and pattern systems, but due to safety restrictions implemented during the pandemic, the program was unable to launch.
The operation will be best suited for individuals or a group that has previous footwear experience and/or a production manufacturing management background. The LASCO team will help the new owners relocate, staff and train their workforce if needed. The facility is also available to take over (lease or purchase) to make the transition seamless if it is of interest to the new owners.
The owners will also work on a contract basis to help expand the business into injection molding if the new owners would like to be vertically integrated.
Additional automation machinery and materials can be included based on the new owners’ production capacity and needs. Automation machinery can cut labor cost and production time significantly and create quality that is higher than original equipment manufacturer standards.
All furnishings and racks are included with the sale.
The business consists of four different revenue streams:
• Manufacturing custom and private label sneakers
• Schools (private, state-funded and non-profit)
• Machinery business
• Supply business (a line of components, tools, specialty chemicals and glues)
The sneaker resale market in 2019 was estimated to be more than $6 billion and could rise as high as $30 billion by 2030.
In a report, financial services firm Cowen said, “Our proprietary work confirms sneaker resale remains one of the most permanent trends in Consumer, as transient pandemic spending patterns fade into 2023 – and we are further reinforcing the bullish category calls we have made since 2019. Our market sizing reaffirms sneaker resale can reach $30B globally by FY30. The durability of a leading sneaker company’s consumer direct offense and ability to fuel the sneaker resale ecosystem highlights near-sector-best growth. Returning both potential and meaningful upside in shares following recent pullback.”
For more information about the factory and its purchase, visit www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Asset/Nike-Jordan-Brand-Shoe-Factory/1990231/?utm_source=bizquest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=buyerinterestalert&utm_content=listingid.
ABOUT LASCO
What makes LASCO different from most companies in the footwear industry is that, from our humble beginnings, we have been helping the industry grow one small customizer at a time. We live in times where knowledge is power, but within the footwear industry, many will NOT help the UP & COMING generation with the skills needed to further the industry. If you're new to the footwear industry and looking for guidance and straightforward answers, then we can definitely help you meet and exceed your footwear expectations.
###
Media Relations
LASCO
sales@lasco.us