VSP New Haven Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash/Theft of a Motor Vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B5002092/ 22B5002092

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: July 5, 2022 @ 13:15 hours.

STREET: Bristol Road.

TOWN: Monkton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hardscrabble Road

WEATHER: Raining.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown.

SEAT BELT? NO

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: NISSAN

VEHICLE MODEL: ALTIMA SV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED

INJURIES: UNKNOWN

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UNKNOWN

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

              On July 5, 2022 at approximately 1315 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash, located at 2938 Bristol Road in the Town of Monkton.  While en-route to the scene, State Police were informed that the vehicle in question had collided with a telephone pole and the operator and passenger had fled the scene.  According to a witness there were two occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, the female, was described as being in her mid to late 20’s.  The male, was described as being in his mid to late 20’s as well, approximately 5’09” tall.  A witness also described the male as wearing a white shirt, with blood on it, sustained from injuries.  State Police along with the assistance from the Bristol Police Department and the Addison County Sheriff’s Department attempted to locate the male and female in question, however they were not able to locate the occupants of the vehicle.

              While investigating the crash, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a stolen vehicle, located at 2798 Bristol Road in the Town of Monkton.  The vehicle in question that was stolen, was a silver 2010 Subaru Forester, bearing Vermont registration KBM385.  The owner of the vehicle believed the perpetrators made a left turn out of his driveway and proceeded to travel north towards the Town of Hinesburg.  The motor vehicle crash and the theft of a motor vehicle are believed to be connected to one another, involving the same two individuals.  Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y N

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME:

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

