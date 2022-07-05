PSD Announces Request for Input on Vermont's Electricity Policy and Programs

Montpelier, VT – The Public Service Department (PSD) today announces the kickoff of a comprehensive review of Vermont’s renewable and clean electricity policy and programs. The Department is issuing a Request for Input (“RFI”) to solicit feedback on the process for this review, as well as gather initial input about what is important to Vermonters regarding the State’s supply of electricity.

The RFI and supporting documents can be downloaded from the Public Service Department website at www.publicservice.vermont.gov/renewable_energy. Please see the press release for further information.