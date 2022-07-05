Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Highland Park Victims

Today, in accordance with the recent Presidential order lowering all US flags to half-staff, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all Commonwealth of Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately out of respect for the victims of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4, 2022.

“My prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Highland Park community,” said Gov. Wolf. “​It breaks my heart every time another community is victimized by mass gun violence. We cannot accept gun violence as inevitable in America. We should be able to have holiday parades without gun violence and fear.”

In accordance with the President’s and Governor’s orders, the US and commonwealth flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.