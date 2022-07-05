Lady Lucy’s Morgan Horse Wins First Place in Purple Dragonfly Book Award Competition
Award-winning Lady Lucy's Morgan Horse Quest explores how a Morgan horse, gifted to Lady Lucy’s team, sets them all on a quest to lift the town's spirits.
This trauma sensitive story is designed to be read to, by and with children. Adults can use the book to develop team leadership. Problem solving skills and a belief in cooperation are emphasized.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lady Lucy’s Morgan House (Shires Press), a trauma-sensitive new book in the Lady Lucy children’s series has won first place in the Early Readers category of the Purple Dragonfly Book Award Competition.
In this book, author Karen Gross has written a story that enables children to see how teamwork can restore the joy in the life of villagers. With a subtle Pandemic theme, trauma-sensitive approaches, and glorious illustrations by Dianne Sunda. This is a book that can be read to, with and by children. Indeed, adults thinking about leadership can use the book too!
With the help of her trusty team of Dillon the Dragon, Tapestry the Unicorn and Quincy the Belgian Sheepdog, the series' multi-racial heroine Lady Lucy tries to solve a decades old mystery. With the aid of a horse named Morgan, they find a way to work together and restore the joys of life that isolation and famine have taken away.
Consistent with the other books in the Lady Lucy series, this story engages the reader in the Quest, enabling everyone to follow the pathway to success and the power of the possible.
Amazon purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/Lady-Lucys-Morgan-Horse-Quest/dp/160571612X
For more information about Karen, please visit her website www.KarenGrossEducation.com.
About the Author
Karen Gross is an award-winning author, educator and storyteller. Previously, she was president of Southern Vermont College in Bennington, VT and served as a Senior Policy Advisor to the US Department of Education. Prior to that, she was a law professor for 2 decades focusing on asset building in low income communities. Currently, she is Senior Counsel to Finn Partners where she specializes in crisis management. An expert in trauma and disaster planning and relief, she is certified as a PFA (Psychological First Aid) provider and teaches in a clinical certification program in trauma at the Rutgers School of Social Work.
She is the author of a recent adult book on trauma released by Teachers College Press in June 2020 titled Trauma Doesn’t Stop at the School Door and a series of auxiliary activities to promote student success, all available at www.karengrosseducation.com. Karen resides in Washington, DC, and Gloucester, MA, home to some fish and lots of swamps.
The Purple Dragonfly Book Award Contest is a worldwide book competition that began in 2009 to celebrate the best in children’s books in 56 categories.
