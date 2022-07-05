FORCE Family Office Releases Results of 2nd Annual Family Office Investor Survey

Co-investing is a high priority among the Family Offices Surveyed.

The results provide interesting insights into what Family offices are looking to invest in and the factors that guide those investments.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORCE Family office fielded its second annual Family Office Investor Survey recently. The results provide interesting insights into what Family offices are looking to invest in and the factors that guide those investments.

In this benchmark survey, FORCE asked lead investors to discuss priorities and plans for their future investments and found an interest in continuing to develop a diversified portfolio by focusing on management teams with a track record of success.

Finance, Technology, BioTech, and Medical Devices topped the charts when asked what sectors investors prefer. Each of these categories were chosen as a top priority by 30-40 percent of investors. Industries that include Real Estate, Energy, and Pharmaceuticals fell into the 20 to 29 percent range in terms of interest. Categories showing the least amount of interest from investors were Digital Media, Telecommunications, Transportation, and Cannabis.

“While there was some stratification, no one industry stood out.” Said Steven Saltzstein, CEO of Force Family office. “We feel this captures the interest in and need to diversify portfolios.”

That also may be why nearly two-thirds of the surveyed families are currently participating in co-investing and more are actively looking to do so. Co-investing allows Family Offices to diversify by leveraging the expertise of a trusted partner. This mitigates risk, allowing them to expand their investment sectors with confidence. You can learn more about co-investing by visiting the Force Family Office website and requesting a white paper on the topic.

When it came to evaluating individual companies, track record of the management team was easily the most important, with more than 65 percent of respondents ranking it as their first or second priority.

Unsurprisingly one of the educational seminar topics that saw the most increase in interest since our survey last year is “Recession Protection Strategies.”

Because of current economic volatility, Force will be fielding the survey again at the beginning of the 4th quarter 2022 to check the pulse of our community.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of family offices in the United States with a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2020 alone, we hosted more than 160 events and are on pace to exceed that in 2021 and beyond. Our team is dedicated to helping family offices connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education, and philanthropy.

