Map-Collective and Heartland Partner to Create New Opportunities for Underserved American Farmers

Creating the Foundation of A New Industry to Support American Farming and American Manufacturing

Our partnership will advance industrial hemp into the commodity mainstream, and strengthen local economies” — John Ely

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Map-Collective, a woman-owned tech company based in Washington DC that provides carbon baselining (Scope 1, 2, 3) utilizing blockchain technology, has partnered with Heartland, a domestic pioneer in the engineering of hemp additives. The two organizations have created a partnership to develop a new commodity class of materials over the next few years utilizing domestically produced hemp to support American farming and American manufacturing.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the growing, processing, and distribution of industrial hemp across the United States. While most companies were immediately focused on CBD and its pharmaceutical uses, Map-collective and Heartland will focus on the industrial applications of hemp and the necessary carbon tracking mechanisms to allow American farmers to participate in the biomaterials revolution.

Tara Gupta, CEO and founder of Map-Collective elaborates on the importance of this alliance, “The two companies fill an enormous void in the current biomaterials marketplace, and will level the playing field for America’s underserved and minority farmers”. “Our partnership will advance industrial hemp into the commodity mainstream, and strengthen local economies” adds John Ely, Chief Marketing Officer at Heartland.

The two companies have independently developed industrial hemp farming SOPs and third-party carbon measurement, monitoring and verification (MMV) processes. Collectively, they will work to help farmers decarbonize their agricultural practices, become more profitable, and produce climate-smart products in the process.

###

Heartland is a material innovation company that engineers hemp fibers as additives for plastics. Their team is building America’s first reliable industrial hemp supply chain to provide additives for manufacturers that use plastic resins. As an industrial hemp material processor, they work with farmers and manufacturers to ensure the product consistency of bio-based additives that can be used across raw material supply chains. Heartland's products help companies manufacture using stronger, lighter, cheaper, and more sustainable materials. For more information, visit https://www.heartland.io.



Map-Collective helps companies map out their carbon footprint and supply chains, using LIVE locational data, transitioning them to a decarbonized, circular model, and going beyond zero with custom tokenized carbon easements, offsets, and insets that they co-create with their clients. Map-Collective can map out carbon and supply chain data on behalf of companies, and help publish and market their data. For more information, visit https://www.map-collective.com