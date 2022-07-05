Dunleavy Mourns the Passing of Former Senator Dennis Egan

2022 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy send their condolences to the family and loved ones of former Juneau Mayor and Alaska State Senator Dennis Egan, who passed away this morning.

“Dennis was a dedicated public servant who represented his constituency with dignity and grit. He garnered respect across party lines and had a way of leaving a lasting impression on all who met him,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We will keep his family and loved ones in our thoughts as they remember Dennis’ legacy.”

Dennis Egan was born in 1947, when Alaska was a territory, to Governor Bill and First Lady Neva Egan. He graduated from radio operation engineering school in 1967 and went on to serve in the Alaska Army National Guard’s 910th Engineer Company from 1967-1974, was an employee of Caterpillar, and worked on the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. In 1989, Egan was elected to the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly, served two terms as deputy mayor, and was later appointed to mayor. He was reelected as Mayor of Juneau in 1995 and 1997. Egan was appointed to the Alaska State Senate in 2009 and served until 2019.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and United States flags fly at half-staff at a date to be announced in the future, in honor of former Juneau Mayor and Senator Dennis Egan.