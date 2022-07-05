Supporting Successful Reentry - Funding Opportunity 

Department of Correction in conjuction with the Massachusetts Probation Service

Notice of Funding Opportunity – ARPA Funds

Funding Availability:

Through this Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the Massachusetts Department of Correction, in conjunction with the Massachusetts Probation Service, is seeking proposals for reentry services that prioritize communities with high concentrations of individuals who returned to the community from a state prison or county correctional facility during the governor’s March 10, 2020 declaration of a state of emergency. The Department has identified Suffolk County as receiving the highest number of returning citizens since the commencement of the pandemic, however statewide services are sought. After review of all submissions and awarding of monies, funds shall be made available for multi-year grants for, but not limited to: (1) support for pay-go capital projects to expand physical capacity of existing residential programs; (2) programming that supports case management, job training and transitional employment; (3) specialized services for emerging adults; (4) support programs for survivors of the sex trade; and (5) regional reentry centers; provided further, that funds shall be awarded to at least 1 organization with experience serving transgender and other LGBTQ individuals returning from state prisons or county correctional facilities for the purpose of providing residential reentry to transgender and other LGBTQ individuals.

Competitive Grant Process:

Agencies/Service Providers may seek multi-year grants that address core needs of returning citizens including housing, programming, and occupational training. The Department acknowledges that safe and consistent housing is the primary support which returning citizens require in order to best address secondary and tertiary core needs. Residential treatment programs for those with behavioral health treatment needs, substance use disorders, sex offense behavior or other high-risk behaviors as well as programming that supports effective reintegration utilizing evidence-based practices are sought. Career services and job skill training are also considered.

While determinations of awards will be made by the Strategic Sourcing Team based on the proposal, the following are guidelines for the potential grant award amounts:

Scroll left Scroll right $10,000 to $100,000 $100,000 to $500,000 $500,000 and above Maximum 5 awards

