Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,954 in the last 365 days.

Moxie Weighted Blankets Named the Gold Startup of the Year

Gold Startup of the Year in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards

This has been a great year for Moxie so far and I'm excited about our progress and what the future holds.”
— Jami Furniss
CLEARFIELD, UT, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxie Weighted Blankets announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Startup of the Year in the Consumer Products category, a winner in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards.

The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Moxie Weighted Blankets specializes in helping people with stress, anxiety insomnia, etc.. via our weighted blankets which create deep pressure stimulation that helps your body naturally reduce the release of cortisol (Stress) and increase serotonin (relaxation). Moxie offers 3 lines of weighted blankets with a special line we created specifically for children with nightmares and bedtime anxiety called The Monster Protection Academy. This bundle comes with a certified weighted blanket, certificate and story book of how the MPA Blanket has helped another child with nightmares. The certificate states that they blanket has completed training and is ready to protect the child from nightmares and creatures in the dark.

“We are beyond excited to be recognized as an industry player in the weighted blanket,” says Jami Furniss, founder and CEO of Moxie Weighted Blankets “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We simply want to bring comfort and relaxation to the masses”

Moxie Weighted Blankets is a woman owned small business All Moxie Weighted Blankets are handcrafted from start to finish, machine washable and all one piece. Learn more at www.moxieblankets.com

Jami Furniss
Moxie Weighted Blankets
+1 8019218550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Moxie Weighted Blankets

You just read:

Moxie Weighted Blankets Named the Gold Startup of the Year

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.