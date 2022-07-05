Moxie Weighted Blankets Named the Gold Startup of the Year
Gold Startup of the Year in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards
This has been a great year for Moxie so far and I'm excited about our progress and what the future holds.”CLEARFIELD, UT, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moxie Weighted Blankets announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Startup of the Year in the Consumer Products category, a winner in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards.
The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
Moxie Weighted Blankets specializes in helping people with stress, anxiety insomnia, etc.. via our weighted blankets which create deep pressure stimulation that helps your body naturally reduce the release of cortisol (Stress) and increase serotonin (relaxation). Moxie offers 3 lines of weighted blankets with a special line we created specifically for children with nightmares and bedtime anxiety called The Monster Protection Academy. This bundle comes with a certified weighted blanket, certificate and story book of how the MPA Blanket has helped another child with nightmares. The certificate states that they blanket has completed training and is ready to protect the child from nightmares and creatures in the dark.
“We are beyond excited to be recognized as an industry player in the weighted blanket,” says Jami Furniss, founder and CEO of Moxie Weighted Blankets “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We simply want to bring comfort and relaxation to the masses”
Moxie Weighted Blankets is a woman owned small business All Moxie Weighted Blankets are handcrafted from start to finish, machine washable and all one piece. Learn more at www.moxieblankets.com
