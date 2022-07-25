Submit Release
Premier Wire and Cable Manufacturer, ICE CABLE Systems awards 3pl contract to Arc Sentry

ICE Cable Systems leverages Arc Sentry infrastructure to achieve peak growth.

We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Arc Sentry as our primary 3PL, for value added warehousing and transportation infrastructure. We're looking forward to continuing our successful partnership
— Turner Coats, Operations Manager for ICE Cable Systems
SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICE Cable Systems expands their current strategic partnership with Arc Sentry to central Texas. Arc Sentry has been ICE Cable Systems’ valued 3PL and Logistics partner since 2015. By leveraging Arc Sentry’s fulfillment, inventory management and fully integrated service offering with AM COURIER for same day expedited courier delivery, ICE Cable Systems will now be able to deliver same day to customer’s office or jobsite in the Central Texas area as well as 1-day delivery service to their South-Central US customers.

Turner Coats, Operations Manager for ICE Cable Systems says, “We are excited to expand our logistics capabilities with Arc Sentry into Central Texas. We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Arc Sentry as our primary 3PL, for value added warehousing and transportation infrastructure. We have grown with Arc Sentry, and we’re looking forward to continuing our successful partnership”.

The partnership goes back to 2015 as ICE Cable was expanding rapidly but was limited by poor execution and high costs with other existing 3PL partners. With extensive experience in logistics, CEO and Founder Andrew Wolf was asked by ICE Cable to takeover and improve the 3PL fulfillment work for ICE Cable. Now going on seven years as a 3pl fulfilment partner in 2 out of 3 markets, Arc Sentry continues to innovate and drive costs out of ICE Cable Systems’ value chain.

Arc Sentry prides itself on engineering streamlined logistics solutions specific to each customer. The Arc Sentry model is built on a consultative approach that has helped customers, like ICE Cable Systems, increase the velocity of the order-to-delivery cycle and improve order inventory accuracy to 99.999%. With an extreme focus on efficiency and innovation, Arc Sentry achieved Dock-to-Stock availability within 4 hours of receipt. Arc Sentry enhances cost efficiencies, optimizes service levels and most importantly helps their customers drive end-customer satisfaction.


Arc Sentry is a 3PL warehousing provider serving the Southern California and Central Texas Markets.


