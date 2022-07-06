Submit Release
Spruce Offers Vitamin Shots at its Salt Lake City Spa

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has expanded.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Spruce announced today that it is now offering vitamin shots at its Salt Lake City Spa.

"We are very excited about this," said Lauren Lightfield, co-founder and owner of Spruce, a MedSpa specializing in aesthetics.

Lightfield went on to reveal that the available vitamin shots include:

● NAD+ Shot: NAD+ is a coenzyme in your cells that helps turn back the biological age of your body. This shot can assist in reversing the aging process by increasing your metabolism, reducing pain, and giving you more energy and improving your mood. This vitamin shot helps provide mental clarity, helps with memory, and more - that's only the tip of the iceberg.

● Vitamin D Shot: 50% of individuals have a vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D can not only help you avoid COVID, but also helps boost your overall health, mood, reduces pain, and improves the health of your bones and muscles.

● B12 Shot: Vitamin B12 is a supplement that guides the strength of the body's nerves and platelets. The B12 infusion helps with expanded mind capability, supporting energy levels, minimizing depression, and could assist with weight reduction.

● Slim Shot: The Slim Shot is a mix of B12 and three fundamental amino acids: choline, methionine, and inositol. The Slim Shot can help people lose weight while boosting energy levels by helping your liver better process fats.

● Glutathione Shot: Glutathione is a unique antioxidant that helps people look & feel their best. This vitamin can be produced by your bodys cells, but factors can cause this to decrease, such as age, stress, or poor nutrition. By replenishing your body with Glutathione, you can boost your immune system and helpp your body’s tissue-building process.

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Hydrafacials, Chemical Peels, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health.

For more information, please visit sprucespa.com/about-us and https://sprucespa.com/aesthetics-services/

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City's premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our team of renowned expert aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making our clients look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together.

Contact Details:

2006 E 3900 S
Suite 1
Holladay, UT 84124
United States

Lauren Lightfield
Spruce
+1 801-607-5415
