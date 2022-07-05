CA Paralegal Services Announces New Satellite Offices in Orange County
Orange County Paralegal Services Now Available In Fullerton, Huntington Beach, and Irvine.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA Paralegal Services announced opening two new satellite offices in Orange County, California, expanding its presence to include two in-person offices and four satellite locations, creating new opportunities to strengthen its capabilities and local footprint.
“We continue to focus on delivering quality paralegal services at affordable prices,” noted Janet O’Neal, Founder, and Visionary of CA Paralegal Services. “These two new locations will allow us to continue to deliver on the exceptional customer service we have been providing for more than 10 years.”
The main focus of CA Paralegal Services has been in estate planning (including trusts and wills), trust administration, probate, family law, divorce mediation, divorce paralegal services, restraining orders, and business entity work including incorporation. The company and the team have worked to exhibit compassion, wisdom, and attention to detail to each client it services, which has been the hallmark of its success.
Orange County – a natural expansion for CA Paralegal Services
The company was founded in 2012, opened offices in Fresno and Irvine, and developed two satellite offices in Madera and Clovis. Excellent work the company is noted for has allowed the company to grow steadily and is widely recognized as a leader in paralegal services in Orange County. Future expansion plans include locations in San Diego and the Inland Empire.
The Orange County locations now include:
Irvine Paralegal Office
2070 Business Center Dr #140
Irvine, CA 92612
Fullerton Paralegal Office
112 E. Amerige Ave #108
Fullerton, CA 92832
Huntington Beach Paralegal Office
17011 Beach Blvd., Suite 900
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
About CA Paralegal Services
As a leader of paralegal services throughout California, CA Paralegal Services provides paralegal services to busy attorneys who need an extra hand on their cases; or for the person seeking assistance on their divorce, incorporation, wills and trusts, estate planning, or other business services; our experience is here to serve your paralegal needs.
CA Paralegal Services is a woman-owned business with headquarters in Irvine, CA, and offices throughout California. For more information, visit www.CAParalegalServices.com.
Janet O'Neal
CA Paralegal Services
+1 (833) 500-2009
