Ready. Set. Fish! Trout are headed to Panhandle waters in July
If you're looking for a good excuse to enjoy the sunshine and your favorite drink while soaking a line, look no further. More fish are on their way to the Panhandle in July! Over 6,500 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in July.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|Body of Water
|Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|Day Rock Pond
|July 4-8
|500
|Dismal Lake
|July 4-8
|450
|Elsie Lake
|July 4-8
|675
|Gene Day Pond
|July 4-8
|1,000
|Lower Glidden Lake
|July 4-8
|675
|Lucky Friday Pond
|July 11-15
|900
|Steam Boat Pond
|July 11-15
|1,000
|Elsie Lake
|July 11-15
|675
|Lower Glidden Lake
|July 11-15
|675
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
To purchase a license:
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.
Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.