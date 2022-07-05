Conduct Board Announces July Disciplinary Hearings

The conduct board is scheduled to hear two cases across three days.

The conduct board is scheduled to hear two cases across three days.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two July disciplinary hearings involving an attorney and a judge.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

July 20Disciplinary Counsel v. Griff Makini NowickiRespondent’s counsel: NoneHearing location: Thomas A. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

July 21-22

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Daniel Gaul

Case No. 2021-039

Respondent’s counsel: Monica A. Sansalone, Cleveland

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus