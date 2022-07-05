Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,848 in the last 365 days.

Conduct Board Announces July Disciplinary Hearings

Ohio Board of Professional Conduct written on top of its logo consisting of gold and blue rings and other shapes.

The conduct board is scheduled to hear two cases across three days.

Ohio Board of Professional Conduct written on top of its logo consisting of gold and blue rings and other shapes.

The conduct board is scheduled to hear two cases across three days.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two July disciplinary hearings involving an attorney and a judge.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

July 20
Disciplinary Counsel v. Griff Makini Nowicki
Case No. 2022-002
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Thomas A. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

July 21-22
Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Daniel Gaul
Case No. 2021-039
Respondent’s counsel: Monica A. Sansalone, Cleveland
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

You just read:

Conduct Board Announces July Disciplinary Hearings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.