MLink Technologies® Unveils New MLink NOW Brand
MLink Technologies® announces the launch of MLink NOW, an extensive library of training courses clients can implement into their business immediately.
We wanted to find a way to serve clients with an immediate need for training courses. MLink NOW is the perfect solution and is an efficient and effective training solution for employees.”LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLink Technologies® is proud to announce the launch of MLink NOW, an extensive library of training courses that clients can purchase and implement into their business immediately.
“We wanted to find a way to serve clients who come to us with an immediate need for training courses, and MLink NOW is the perfect solution,” said Jeremy Davis, president of MLink Technologies. “These courses are an efficient and effective training solution for employees.”
The MLink NOW library includes courses dealing with topics like diversity in the workplace, conflict resolution, fire prevention, and materials handling. Offerings can be taken as e-learnings, micro-learnings, adaptive learnings, mobile learnings, performance support and video-on-demand courses.
The library currently includes more than 170 online full-length interactive and video-on demand courses, 1,100 micro-learning courses, and more than 200 adaptive learning courses. Most of these courses are also available in Spanish.
“The MLink NOW library will be regularly expanding and growing as we continue to add courses on additional topics,” said Davis. “We want to keep up with market demand and serve as many of our clients as we possibly can with this exciting new ready-made content.”
Because more employees are working from home on a regular basis in the post-COVID era, there’s a greater market need for online training courses. But custom online training courses take time and money to develop, so the MLink NOW brand was developed with businesses who may not have that kind of time or budget in mind.
About MLink: MLink Technologies® is a custom content, interactive learning solutions provider to global companies, designing & developing innovative learning experiences to improve performance. Since 1990, our solutions in eLearning, mobile learning, knowledge technology, performance support, simulations and gamification address the unique and specialized business needs of our clients worldwide.
