Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Boise West Now Open
Brandt Hospitality Group Celebrates New Hotel Grand Opening in Idaho
We thrive knowing our Fairfield is like a family and we want everyone to experience this new adventure with us”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West celebrated its grand opening on June 6, 2022. The hotel is located at 7881 W Emerald St. in Boise, Idaho and is excited to welcome guests through its doors. The Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West will operate as the newest Marriott hotel in the Boise area, managed by Brandt Hospitality Group.
Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West features 106 rooms with suites available, complimentary hot breakfast, free on-site parking, high-speed internet, fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor gathering space, digital key, and Marriott Bonvoy Points Packages.
The hotel is conveniently located within a short distance of many popular destinations and attractions. Boise Town Square, the perfect shopping and dining destination, is only a quick walk from the property. With Downtown Boise being less than 5 miles away, guests can easily explore what the city has to offer. Roaring Springs waterpark is a quick 15-minute drive from the property, this is the best place for some summer fun.
Guests traveling through Boise Airport only have a short 6-mile drive to reach the terminal. Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West is the perfect destination for business and leisure travelers alike due to its easy access to downtown, the airport, and neighboring cities.
The hotel features spacious, contemporary guest rooms with new timeless décor to provide a calm and relaxing guest experience. Each room is equipped with an ergonomic workstation that allows the modern traveler to remain productive during travel. Guests looking to relax can enjoy the in-room guest entertainment system with ready access to streaming channels.
The veteran management team, led by Cindy Crain and Kailee Burkart, is excited to share their brand of hospitality with travelers to Boise. They are eager to welcome guests like family.
“We thrive knowing our Fairfield is like a family and we want everyone to experience this new adventure with us,” – Cindy Crain.
“Our Fairfield fun is for everyone, and we want all to enjoy their stay as much as we enjoy them being here,” – Kailee Burkart
Fairfield Inn & Suites Boise West is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To book your stay, visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/boifw-fairfield-inn-and-suites-boise-west/overview/.
This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with “Developer of the Year” and “Guest Service Excellence” titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.
