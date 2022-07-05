Revel Energy Plans To Lower Electricity Bills and Carbon Emissions With Capital Raised from StartEngine Crowdfunding
Revel Energy looks towards StartEngine crowdfunding to help raise capital to provide more solutions for more businesses.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revel Energy, of Irvine CA., is a commercial solar and energy storage developer for the Southern and Central California markets. California’s rich sun exposure and high electricity prices makes going solar for its businesses more important than other parts of the United States.
Joining StartEngine crowdfunding opens Revel Energy to several opportunities primed by exceptionally high rising electricity costs. Expanding into other regions along the sun belt, self funding special projects, and increased marketing efforts educating customers on the importance of green renewable energy are among the several opportunities presented with this partnership.
Revel Energy has had measurable success in the top solar market in the United States. In 2021 alone, the team commissioned almost 5 MW of rooftop, carport and ground mount solar. The systems help some of California’s most notable manufacturers, food processing, business parks and agricultural growers.
The Southern California commercial solar developer has seen 228% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Important to note, part of this growth was achieved during the peak of a global pandemic. With an adoption rate in the early stage for commercial and industrial businesses, the growth potential is substantial.
Alan Lee, CEO of Revel Energy, is excited about the solar developers' next stage; “Offering equity to crowdfunding investors is a modern, innovative approach for our business to continue to grow while offering our friends, family, employees, customers and other investors the opportunity to join us along the way.”
He continues, “California and other southern states are poised for a boom in commercial solar. Positioning ourselves to capitalize on the potential demand is an exciting prospect for the future not only of our stakeholders but for the world as a whole. It is tough to deny that affordably lowering carbon emissions is a great thing.”
For US businesses, carbon emissions standards have been seen as an expensive endeavor often passed on to consumers. In the case of commercial solar and energy storage, especially for sun rich states with high electricity rates, it makes sense not only environmentally but economically. The simple concept is businesses have unavoidable costs of electricity, when a solar system can save on electricity costs, the business lowers the operating expenses which increases cash flow.
Crowdfunding is a somewhat new concept for entrepreneurs that can be a win-win for all parties involved. Providing needed capital for expansion while offering potential payoff or investment growth, all while helping businesses become more sustainable. The rising importance of corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) morals highlight the increasing need for financial investment to help establish these values. Revel Energy is on a mission to create capital for California businesses through sustainability, join this mission and help more businesses access clean energy solutions like commercial solar and energy storage.
