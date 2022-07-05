VetJobs Partners with Unite Us, Expanding Resources to Military Affiliated Families
EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs, a military-affiliated nonprofit organization, announced its expanded partnership with Unite Us, the nation’s leading technology company connecting health and social care services. For the last seven years, VetJobs has been working with Unite Us through several of the America Serves state networks, including PAServes and NCServes. Under this partnership expansion, VetJobs will now provide their unique job placement and ongoing career development services through all the Unite Us networks in over 42 states.
By increasing collaboration and support across the nation, VetJobs hopes to increase the numbers of military, veterans, and military family members who are successfully placed into a job that fits their skills, qualifications, and needs.
Unite Us connects people to much-needed resources and social care services, such as assistance with employment needs, food insecurities, income support, and much more. They partner with nonprofit community-based organizations, like VetJobs, that provide community members resources to streamline efforts. Through the Unite Us Platform, community-based organizations, local government agencies, and healthcare partners can identify the needs of individuals and collaborate together through a secure, closed-loop coordinated care network.
As stated by Stacy Bayton, Senior Executive Vice President, VetJobs, “Our organization has great respect for Unite Us and the America Serves team—they were the first coordinated system of public, private, and non-profit organizations working together to meet the needs of our country’s military, veterans, and family members. This network exists to improve the lives of our veterans, service members, and their families. Our organization is honored to do our part, concentrating our efforts on improving employment opportunities and outcomes for those within our military and veteran communities.”
The America Serves networks are currently in 17 locations, working to improve the way communities care for veterans, service members, and their families. These locations also use the Unite Us Platform for care coordination. Services through the networks are available to all veterans, transitioning military members, National Guard members, Reserve members, military spouses, college-age military dependents, and caregivers of war-wounded military members in need.
Participating providers in these Unite Us-powered networks can connect military-affiliated job seekers who need employment assistance directly to VetJobs. It also helps the individuals working in the VetJobs program by providing a network of comprehensive services outside of employment, available for all of the military-affiliated job seekers within the VetJobs program to meet additional needs that they might have. This partnership is essential to truly meet all the needs that each service member, veteran, or military family member is experiencing and help them achieve their unique goals.
"As a veteran-founded company, we understand the challenges and hardships that military families encounter, and know that needs can only be met if organizations like VetJobs proactively provide support,” said Adrienne Sherk, Senior Director of CBO Partnerships at Unite Us. In addition to providing access to employment opportunities, VetJobs is now taking its support a step further by utilizing Unite Us, nationally, to connect the military community to additional services outside of employment. ensure Together, we’re working to ensure that veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members have equitable access to health and social care."
Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and providers seeking to connect their clients and patients to services within Unite Us' network should complete this form: https://uniteus.com/contact/.
About VetJobs
VetJobs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to job placement and the ongoing career development of military, veterans, and military family members. It is the #1 online resource for military-affiliated job seekers seeking a rewarding career and maximizing their earnings. Over the past 18 years, VetJobs has placed over 78,000 veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses into industry-leading and high-earning careers. Its job boards have over 3 million jobs across the U.S. VetJobs provides personal, high-touch, free job-placement support, leveraging relationships with hundreds of leading national employers. To learn more about the organization and its mission, visit its website at www.vetjobs.org
About Unite Us
Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure, electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue growing and thriving. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Harry Trosclair
