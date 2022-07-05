Benson County clerk Johnson honored for service

Judges and staff gathered on June 29 to recognize Lana Johnson for her contributions to Benson County, the Northeast Judicial District and the North Dakota Court System. Lana began work as a deputy clerk of court with Benson County in 1976. She became the Clerk of Court in 1980 and served in that role until June 30, 2022.

Northeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Donovan Foughty and District Judge Lonnie Olson presented Johnson a plaque at her retirement celebration.

Photo by Kelly Hutton