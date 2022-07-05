Military Veterans Invited To Raft The Ocoee Free on July 4

Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park invites all military veterans to raft down the Ocoee free of charge Monday, July 4 and their family members will get 50 percent off regular rafting fees.

Tennessee State Parks are partnering with all 23 Ocoee outfitters for the Rafting 4 Freedom adventure.

“We want to show our appreciation for our Armed Services,” said Park Manager Angelo Giansante. “Our veterans have given so much for our country, and the Ocoee community would like to give a little back.”

Veterans interested may contact any outfitter they wish and schedule a trip. Outfitters may also be found at timetoraft.com.

Rafters can enjoy the scenic views of the Cherokee National Forest and create lifelong memories with the family. The internationally recognized park is well known for its beauty and other recreational opportunities.

The offer applies to any veteran or active-duty soldier. Trips may be scheduled through July 1.