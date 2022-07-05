Submit Release
Passenger Injured in Rental UTV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Levi Frye
603-271-3127
July 5, 2022

Berlin, NH – On Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2022, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were informed of an OHRV crash involving a rental UTV on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park that resulted in serious injuries to the passenger. Berlin Police and Berlin Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as members of Berlin EMS and a Conservation Officer.

Personnel on scene identified the injured passenger as Evelin Paniagua, 27, of Cumberland, RI. The rental UTV was being driven by Cesar Paniagua, 49, also of Cumberland, RI. Cesar was travelling first in a group of three UTVs down Brook Road when he lost control and rolled the machine over into a ditch.

According to Cesar, he was rounding a corner on Brook Road when he struck a small washout on the far right side of the trail causing the rollover. The UTV sustained extensive damage and seriously injured Evelin, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Both occupants were wearing helmets. Evelin was subsequently transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin for treatment of her injuries

During the course of the investigation, Conservation Officers determined that Cesar was travelling over the posted speed limit at the time of the crash. He was subsequently issued a summons for excessive speed.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders that when out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. State law requires that “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.”

