The CoBuilders Gets BBB Accreditation, Rated A+

The CoBuilders is committed to customer satisfaction and A+ grade relationship with stakeholders, the environment, and the communities in which we operate.

Part of our commitment to safety is pre-vetting all cleaners that sign up on our platform. This assures customers that the cleaner coming to their house has passed a criminal background check.”
— Nelson
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a non-profit group, has accredited and assigned an A+ rating to The CoBuilders LLC, a tech company based in Fort Worth that connects homeowners and businesses to housecleaning services from the comfort of the customers' mobile phones.

An accreditation from BBB means The CoBuilders can use BBB's logo and increase customer trustworthiness. Founded in 1912, BBB is a non-profit group operating across the United States, Mexico, and Canada to increase trust between businesses and consumers, brands, and charities.

BBB ratings range on a scale of A+ to F measuring how likely a business is to respond to its customers. In assigning ratings, BBB looks at several factors like complaint history, type of business and length of operation, business practices, how companies uphold BBB standards, compliance with government licensing requirements, and false or misleading advertisements.

"The CoBuilders is committed to customer satisfaction and A+ grade relationship with stakeholders, the environment, and the communities in which we operate. Part of our commitment to safety is vetting all cleaners that register on our platform. We do this to give customers peace of mind that the cleaner coming to their house has passed a criminal background check," a company spokesperson stated.

The CoBuilders LLC recently launched The CoBuilders app, where consumers can order home cleaning services directly from their phones and simultaneously provide opportunities for cleaners to get more jobs.

After users install the app and register for an account, they can proceed to order any of the four cleaning services from the app- Standard, Deep Cleaning, Move-Out, and After-Event cleaning.

Cleaners can also start to receive notifications for cleaning jobs after registration. Through The CoBuilders app dashboard, consumers can receive real-time updates on the job progress up to the end, see a photo of the cleaner assigned to them, rate cleaners, and schedule future cleaning. Customers can also request a refund if unsatisfied with the job.

Company CEO Bukola Michael Nelson tells consumers to expect more developments and productivity features in the future.

The CoBuilders app is available for both iPhones (Apple Store) and Android phones (Google Play Store). Only residents of the United States can avail of The CoBuilders app in the meantime.

The CoBuilders app is available for both iPhones (Apple Store) and Android phones (Google Play Store). Only residents of the United States can avail of The CoBuilders app in the meantime.

About

House cleaning service made easy. The CoBuilders offers a complete start-to-finish house cleaning process for every home in the United States.

The CoBuilders

