Future Astronomer Joshua Carter, 12, to Honor Three People at 8th Annual All Disabilities Festival
Carter will honor COSI CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley, Stephen Hawking and his older brother who is autisticCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, July 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., UPFAD (Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities) will be hosting its 8th annual All Disabilities Festival at Genoa Park in Columbus, Ohio. This free event will feature live music, food, art and more.
This year's festival is especially significant, as 12-year-old future astronomer Joshua Carter will be honoring the Center of Science & Industry's (COSI) CEO, Dr. Frederic Bertley; Stephen Hawking; and his older brother, Stephen, for their dedication to keeping science alive.
During the pandemic, Dr. Bertley sent Carter two science kits to help continue his learning in astronomy. Hawking will be recognized for his dedication to science and his influence, showing kids that having a disability doesn't decrease worth or ability. Stephen Carter, who is autistic and was the inspiration for the creation of UPFAD and the All Disabilities Festival, will be honored for teaching Joshua how to read and do math at two years old and passing along his love for those important subjects to his younger brother.
"Kids with disabilities matter too," said Joshua Carter. "They can become scientists just like me if they want to. Someday, I will be a great astronomer."
The All Disabilities Festival is the signature event for UPFAD, which is an event and festival company that creates opportunities for those with disabilities to showcase artwork and other talents. The festival includes a wide range of events, such as an art show and talent show.
The festival aims to provide a fun and inclusive environment for all attendees. By offering a variety of activities, the festival ensures that there is something for everyone. In addition, the festival provides an opportunity for those with disabilities to be seen and heard. Attending the All Disabilities Festival can help support the amazing talents of those with disabilities.
For more information, visit UPFAD.org. To learn more about Joshua Carter, visit his YouTube channel, The Space Place Official.
