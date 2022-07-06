Marvel Turns 3, Expands Biomethane Services to Canada and Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marvel Power Group (“Marvel”), a woman-owned clean energy advisory firm, is celebrating its 3rd anniversary by expanding its brokerage services to Canada and Europe. In addition to covering new geographies, Marvel will also begin structuring deals for CO2, sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), carbon offsets and hydrogen.
In Q1 2022, Marvel closed its first term deal with a Canadian counterparty, successfully structuring a 10-year project offtake for carbon-negative green gas. Currently, Marvel holds a significant pipeline of demand from parties seeking renewable natural gas (“RNG”) for U.S. transportation, Science-Based Targets achievement, Canadian Clean Fuels and European International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (“ISCC”) programs.
The RNG market has experienced explosive growth, upward of 250% YoY, with no signs of slowing down. In addition to stable demand from on-road transportation, gas utilities, governments, and climate-savvy corporations are procuring RNG to satisfy their environmental commitments and energy security concerns. Low or negative-carbon RNG provides an existing alternative to fossil gas without operational upheaval or burdensome investment into new technologies. Energy independence, long-term price stability and cybersecurity considerations have given further tailwinds to an already thriving market.
“As a leading advisor and broker of high-volume RNG, we are beyond pleased to celebrate our anniversary with global expansion,” said Katherine Ryzhaya, Marvel’s CEO. “We’ve worked hard to earn our clients trust through unparalleled knowledge, market reach and commitment to service. As the largest broker by volume to the utility and corporate sectors, we’ve been pleased to open new markets and present new monetization opportunities to our hard-working RNG producers. Our success is owed entirely to our world-class clients and partners.”
To date, Marvel has placed nearly 100MM dekatherms of biomethane into long-term purchase contracts.
Samuel Peelle
Marvel Power Group
+1 860-930-2849
email us here