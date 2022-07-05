Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau regularly announces the stock of KN95 masks in pharmacies

MACAU, July 5 - In response to the need for epidemic control in Macao and in view of the increasing demand for KN95 masks, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) will make available on its website ( www.isaf.gov.mo ) every two hours information regarding the stock of KN95 masks in pharmacies in Macao.

A survey will be conducted daily from 9 am to 9 pm, coinciding with the opening hours of the majority of pharmacies. Please be noted that the stock of KN95 masks at pharmacies may vary due to actual sales situation.

Furthermore, the prices of different KN95 masks vary depending on the packaging, brand, place of origin, and shipping costs. Currently, the price of KN95 masks sold in pharmacies ranges from MOP2 to MOP5 per mask. KN95 masks are also available at a number of retail outlets other than pharmacies, so it is not necessary to stock up and purchase them all at once.

The public may visit the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau's website ( www.isaf.gov.mo ) beginning tomorrow for information on the latest stock of KN95 masks in pharmacies.

For inquiries, please contact the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau at 85983522 (office hours) or 85983504 (24-hour voicemail).