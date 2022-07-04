Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Leaders hold a phone call

UZBEKISTAN, July 4 - On July 4, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The leaders of the two countries considered the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the high-level meeting held in June this year in Tashkent.

The President of Tajikistan expressed support for the efforts of the President of Uzbekistan to ensure stability and sustainable development in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

Special attention was paid to the issues of strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.

The importance of promoting joint and mutually beneficial projects in trade, transport, industry, energy, agriculture and other areas was emphasized.

The launch of the railway passenger service between Tashkent and Dushanbe, the beginning of practical work on the project for the construction of the Yavan Hydroelectric Power Station on Zarafshan River were noted with satisfaction.

Views were also exchanged on the forthcoming regular Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Source: UzA

