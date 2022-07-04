Further improvement of the reform program effectiveness in Uzbekistan considered

UZBEKISTAN, July 4 - On July 4, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received his Advisor on Economic Development, Effective Governance and International Cooperation Suma Chakrabarti.

At the meeting, issues of further continuation and improvement of the effectiveness of economic reforms in the country in the context of the implementation of the New Uzbekistan Development Strategy for 2022-2026 were discussed.

Advisor Suma Chakrabarti highly appreciated the large-scale program of socio-economic reforms being implemented under the leadership of the President of Uzbekistan, including modernizing and increasing the competitiveness of key sectors of the economy, transforming and digitalizing all spheres of society, improving the investment and business environment in the country, and training a new generation of personnel.

It was noted that the constitutional reform launched in Uzbekistan, which is being implemented in full compliance with democratic principles and legal norms, based on advanced national and international experience in constitutional construction, will contribute to bringing the transformations carried out in the country to a qualitatively new level.

Suma Chakrabarti expressed his readiness to continue to make every effort to assist the Government of Uzbekistan in finding and implementing new growth points.

Before being appointed Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan, Suma Chakrabarti served as President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for eight years.

