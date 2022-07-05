D4t4 Solutions named 2022 “Technology Company of the Year”

Tiffany Staples, VP of Marketing and Ash Mehta, CFO

UK investors vote to name D4t4 Solutions the 2022 Technology Company of the Year for its outstanding achievement.

D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM:D4T4)

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D4t4 Solutions Plc is named “Technology Company of the Year” in the Small Cap Awards 2022. This latest award from The Small Cap Network investor group demonstrates the company's all-around success.

D4t4 Solutions has had an outstanding year, winning awards for the innovative Celebrus suite of products. D4t4 Solutions is financially strong while creating the best FDP (fraud data platform) and CDP (customer data platform) products on the market.

"It's an honor to have our amazing team and our company be recognized by the investor community. It’s a testament to the work and progress we have made in the past year,” said D4t4 Solutions CEO Bill Bruno. “We're looking forward to building upon that momentum in the years ahead."

D4t4 Solutions won the title for outstanding achievement by a judging panel of leading small-cap investors. It was chosen from a competitive pool of AIM and AQSE sub-£350m market cap quoted UK-based companies.

“The 2022 Small Cap Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of small, listed companies, businesses navigating the difficult (often impossible) market conditions, raising capital, doing deals, growing, and innovating, using the disruption as an opportunity to win market share from some of their slower, larger rivals,” said Michael Corcoran, a partner at Hill Dickinson which was a sponsor of the awards.