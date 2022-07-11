VRise Therapeutics Announces Eminent Oncologist Dr. Anthony W. Tolcher Joining its Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Anthony W. Tolcher is CEO & Founder and Director of Clinical Research at NEXT Oncology, San Antonio, Texas, U.S.A.

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRise Therapeutics, Inc., a precision oncology company, aspiring to bring breakthrough novel therapies in otherwise undruggable targets, today announced the appointment of Anthony W. Tolcher, M.D., FRCPC to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Tolcher is a Board-certified Medical Oncologist from San Antonio, TX, U.S.A., with significant experience in performing early-stage clinical trials with small and large molecules. Dr. Tolcher was previously co-founder and a leading member of START (South Texas Accelerated Research Therapeutics), managing a network of global clinical trial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Currently, Dr. Tolcher is founder and CEO of NEXT Oncology, and Director of Clinical Research in San Antonio, TX, U.S.A, a clinical research organization dedicated to advance highly innovative cancer medicines to first-in-human clinical trials. Dr. Tolcher brings a global perspective and comprehensive lens of drug development that will strengthen VRise efforts to bring precision medicine to improve the lives of cancer patients.

Dr. Tolcher commented: "I look forward to assisting VRise on their development of innovative medicines targeting KRAS. It is an honor to work with such a great team of industry researchers”

Uday Kumar S., Founder of VRise Therapeutics, Inc. commented: “We are extremely excited to have Dr. Tolcher join the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) at VRise. VRise is working on challenging science that has been for decades deemed undruggable and intriguing to scientists globally. With Dr. Tony's expertise, we look forward to making real difference in bringing these novel therapies to patients with hard-to-treat cancers”.

About VRise Therapeutics, Inc.

VRise Therapeutics is a precision oncology company, which aspires to bring transformative change to the lives of cancer patients. VRise is poised to take advantage of its global network, and access to technology bringing innovative medicines to patients, more efficiently. The company is working on diverse novel biological targets in solid tumors, adapting advance technologies, to accelerate its discovery portfolio.

For more information about VRise Therapeutics, visit us at www.vrisetx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Vrise Therapeutics, Inc.("VRise"). Any statement describing Vrise's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of VRise’s drug development pipeline, including without limitation of its KRAS G12C and KRAS G12D programs, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. VRise Therapeutics actual results or plans may differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in biotech domain including drug discovery, clinical trials, drug development, and any commercialization and other risk factors identified from time to time in relation to the current line of business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

VRise Therapeutics Inc makes no representations as to, and no party shall be entitled to rely upon, the legal, regulatory, or tax implications of the data and or matters referred to herein, and neither VRise Therapeutics Inc nor any of its directors, officers, employees, or agents shall incur any responsibility or liability whatsoever to any party in respect of the contents or any matters referred to in, or discussed as a result of, this presentation and/or document.

Strategy and Corporate Development