Strategies For Global Industrial Automation Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial automation market size is expected to grow from $164.74 billion in 2021 to $178.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. As per TBRC’s industrial automation global market research the market size is expected to grow to $250.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The increasing significance of robotics is expected to propel the industrial automation market growth.

The industrial automation market consists of sales of industrial automation products and services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used to control and monitor a process, machine, or device in a computerized manner that will fulfill repetitive functions or tasks. They are designed to operate automatically to reduce and improve human work in the industry. They are operated using logical programming commands and powerful machinery.

Global Industrial Automation Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the industrial automation market. Advancements such as the incorporation of AI in robots help them to learn the processes with complete autonomy so that they can even communicate with other robots and humans in some cases. Major players in the market are focusing on incorporating AI technology in industrial robots to be a leader in the market.

Global Industrial Automation Market Segments

The global industrial automation market is segmented:

By Component: Industrial Robots, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Industrial Sensors, Control Valves, Others

By Control System: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Component Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Machine Interface (HMI)

By Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining, Transportation, Others

By Geography: The global industrial automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial automation market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the industrial automation global market, industrial automation global market share, industrial automation global market segments and geographies, industrial automation global market players, industrial automation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial automation global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Dassault Systemes SE, Honeywell International Incorporation, Omron Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

