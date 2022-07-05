Electrophysiology Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Electrophysiology Devices and Equipment Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electrophysiology Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electrophysiology devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2021 to $5.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The global electrophysiology equipment market size is expected to grow to $8.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. An increase in the prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) forms one of the major drivers for the industries operating in the electrophysiology devices and equipment market.

The electrophysiology devices and equipment market consist of sales of electrophysiology devices and equipment and related services. Electrophysiology devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders through electrical activity.

Global Electrophysiology Devices and Equipment Market Trends

To increase the profit margins and sales, the companies operating in the Electrophysiology (EP) devices and equipment industry are coming up with new technologies aimed towards improving EP mapping and localization technology. EP mapping is a procedure used to diagnose the origins of abnormal heart rhythms. This procedure uses an electrically sensitive catheter. With improved mapping technologies it becomes easy to detect and locate abnormalities in the heart.

Global Electrophysiology Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global electrophysiology devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters, Electrophysiology Lab Systems

By Monitoring Device Type: Electrocardiograph (ECG), Electroencephalograph (EEG), Electrocorticograph (ECoG), Electromyograph (EMG), Electroretinograph (ERG), Electrooculograph (EOG), Holter Monitoring Devices, X-Ray Systems, Imaging and 3D Mapping Systems, Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters

By Indication Analysis: Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics

By Geography: The global electrophysiology devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Electrophysiology Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electrophysiology devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the electrophysiology devices and equipment global market, electrophysiology devices and equipment industry share, electrophysiology devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, electrophysiology devices and equipment global market trends, electrophysiology devices and equipment global market players, electrophysiology devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Electrophysiology Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Inc., Biosense Webster, Microport Scientific Corporation, and Japan Lifeline Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

