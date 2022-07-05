How Does AI Play A Role In The COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market?

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence is being increasingly incorporated with rapid diagnostic test kits to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in computer-controlled machines that are programmed to perform tasks, which usually require human intelligence. Artificial Intelligence algorithms are being used to integrate the findings of chest CT with clinical symptoms, exposure history, and laboratory testing to increase the chance of early detection of infection.

The rising demand for antibody tests is expected to drive the COVID-19 rapid test kits market growth in the forecast period. Rapid antibody tests allow the public health agencies to identify individuals with previous COVID-19 disease, understand its spread, and inform public health interventions. For instance, in countries such as India, several state governments have asked private and government organizations to start using antibody tests as this can play a key role to curb the contagion with the start of unlock phases in the country. According to the COVID-19 rapid test kits industry analysis, this is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Read more on the Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-market

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is expected to decline from $14.94 billion in 2020 to $1.37 billion in 2023 at a rate of -54.9%. The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is expected to cease from 2024 due to the vaccination of global population by the end of 2023.

Major players covered in the global COVID-19 rapid test kits industry are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company.

TBRC’s COVID-19 rapid test kits market research report can be segmented by test type into RT PCR test, rapid antigen test, rapid antibody test, others, by kit type PCR machines, equipment and extraction kits, reagents, by specimen type into nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, nasal swab, blood, others, by end-users into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care, others.

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market 2022 - By Test Type (RT PCR Test, Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Others), By Kit Type (PCR Machines, Equipment And Extraction Kits, Reagents), By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab, Blood), By End-Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a COVID-19 rapid test kits market overview, forecast COVID-19 rapid test kits market size and growth for the whole market, COVID-19 rapid test kits market segments, geographies, COVID-19 rapid test kits market trends, COVID-19 rapid test kits market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3446&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Global Market Report 2022 – By Kits (Viral Load Testing Kits (qPCR and RT-PCR), Virus Neutralizing Assay Kits, Antibody Detection Kits (ELISA), Viral Antigen Detection Test Kits, Other Kits), By Consumables (Swabs, Tubes, Viral Transfer Media, Reagents, Other Consumables), By Specimen Type (Nose & Throat Swab, Blood, Sputum, Nasal Aspirate), By End Use (Hospitals, clinics, Public Health Labs, Private and commercial labs, Physicians labs, Research institutes, Other Specimen Types) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-detection-test-kits-and-consumables-global-market-report

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Class (Antimalarials, Bronchodilators, Antibiotics, Antivirals), By Source (Microorganisms, Animals, Plants), By Synthesis Type (Synthetic, Biotech), By Business Mode (Captive API, Merchant API) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-drug-associated-api-global-market-report

Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type(Instruments, Reagents And Kits, Consumables), By Application(Clinical Disease Diagnosis, Food And Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical And Biological Drug Testing, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products Testing, Environmental Testing, Research Applications, Others), By Testing Type(Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Methods) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC