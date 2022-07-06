VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD Now Available for Inflight Entertainment
Film to be distributed to airlines worldwide exclusively by Encore Inflight.HONG KONG, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is delighted to announce that its award-winning documentary VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD has been acquired by Encore Inflight for exclusive distribution to airlines worldwide.
“We’re excited to showcase our film to an audience of international travelers visiting Vietnam”, remarked Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo. “VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD has earned top awards at film festivals in the USA and enjoyed successful domestic distribution through Amazon Prime Video, so we are pleased to partner with Encore Inflight to reach a wider international audience.”
“From the moment we screened VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD, we knew that this uplifting film would resonate strongly with travelers throughout Asia”, explained Elslyn Lua, Acquisitions Director for Encore Inflight. “We look forward to sharing this beautiful film with airlines worldwide.”
Per the terms of the distribution agreement, VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD will commence airline exhibition on October 1st, 2022.
About Vietnam: Fast Forward
VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD is an uplifting documentary that explores the human element of Vietnam’s resurgence as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The film won the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 17th Annual Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival, and the People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary at the 9th Annual Borrego Springs Film Festival. For more information about the film, visit https://www.vietnamfastforward.com
About Encore Inflight
Encore Inflight Limited is a company based in Hong Kong that focuses on content distribution for inflight screening. The Encore team is made of a group of inflight veterans who have individually evolved within the inflight and content industries and are now joining forces to extend their collective experience to the exciting world of inflight entertainment. For more information, visit https://www.encoreinflight.com
About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is an independent film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit http://www.eclecticaspirations.com
