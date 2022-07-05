PEELED™ MAKES TV HISTORY THE WORLD’S FIRST VEGAN CULINARY COMPETITION SHOW ALL-VEGAN CELEBRITY CAST DEBUTS SEPT. 24TH
“Plant-based culinary deserve a place at the table in the popular cooking competition genre,“ major networks and streaming platforms are seeing the value , I’m proud that we were the first Vegan show”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, Vkind Studios announced today that its cutting-edge, all-vegan cooking competition reality show titled PEELED™ will debut on September 24th with a Red-Carpet Premiere at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles. The star-studded, red carpet event will also stream live to online audiences across multiple platforms. PEELED makes television history with its all-vegan cast. Contestants will cook up compassion to raise money for worthy causes as they also compete to win the chance to create a dessert menu item for the largest international vegan restaurant chain, The Copper Branch.
— Star Simmons, Creator, EP, PEELED
The synergy between hosts Dr. Shabnam Islam and well-known vegan health and fitness icon Chef Babette Davis keeps audiences engaged and the chefs on their toes. Each new challenge features competitive elements for the first time on the big screen in the culinary space. Chefs race against the clock to impress discerning vegan judges and avoid being, “Peeled into the compost.” In the end, only one contestant can take home the title of “Hottest Vegan Chef.”
Created by long-time vegan advocate and Vkind Founder Star Simmons, PEELED was conceived to satiate demand for cooking shows that feature the innovative plant-based alternatives that have transformed culinary arts in recent years. Simmons’ vision for the show sparked the interest of Chef Josie Clemens, whose experience being the first vegan chef to compete in the hit series “Hell’s Kitchen” influenced her decision to join forces with Simmons as co-creator of PEELED.
“Some of the best chefs I know happen to be vegan and, while they are every bit as talented as some of the most celebrated chefs in conventional culinary arts, they have fewer opportunities to advance in the industry,” said Chef Josie, who also joined the show’s cast to lead the all-star panel of vegan judges. “With an estimated 40% of the population now embracing flexitarian diets, interest in vegan cuisine is at an all-time high,” Clemens explained.
PEELED creators realizing the need for compassionate chef competition content, the show’s all-vegan concept is unique and meets a growing demand for vegan entertainment.
“As a vegan and a foodie, I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with cooking shows,” said Vkind Founder and PEELED creator, Star Simmons. “PEELED allows those interested in the lifestyle to explore the joys of vegan culinary arts.”
Although plant-based cuisine is occasionally featured in certain episodes of some cooking competition shows, only one show featuring an exclusively plant-based cooking competition has been announced thus far.
However, PEELED, which commenced development in the fall of 2021 and completed a three-episode limited series this past spring, is the first and only exclusively plant-based competition-formatted cooking show with all-vegan celebrity hosts, judges, contestants, and even vegan sponsors such as Melt Organic.
In fact, all of the show’s personnel are vegan, including the producers, writers, directors and production crew.
“Plant-based culinary arts deserve a place at the table in the popular cooking competition genre, which is why I was delighted to learn about a network pickup of another plant-based cooking show, even if its cast isn’t entirely vegan,” Simmons said, “It is great news that major networks and streaming platforms are finally seeing the value of programming for audiences interested in exploring this lifestyle. But I’m proud that we were the first, and I look forward to seeing more vegan programming in the future.
PEELED™ will premiere on Sept. 24th at 6 p.m. at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, CA at 7920 Sunset Blvd. More information can be found at peeledshow.com
Premiere guests will be immersed in a sensory experience: see, smell, taste and feel the energy behind Peeled. Guests will enjoy beer, wine, spirits and Hors d’ Oeuvres crafted by the chef contestants themselves and can meet and greet with the cast.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for chef-curated bites with PEELED airing at 6 p.m. The show will stream simultaneously online on peeledshow.com and launch 24 hours post-premiere on Unchained TV, which is available on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.
