DermacareBio Executes Agreement with Danish Company, Introduces First Medical Grade Biodegradable Nitrile Glove for USA

Dermacare BioSciences Executes Agreement with Danish Company, Introduces First Biodegradable Medical Grade Nitrile Glove for Medical & Foodservice Market in USA
We see a strong demand for green solutions like DERMACARE BIODEGRADABLE nitrile gloves in the market. At the same time, we are pleased to make our modest contribution to a greener environment.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermacare BioSciences, a leading South Florida based importer and distributor of medical supplies and diagnostic rapid Covid-19 Antigen Tests, has signed an agreement with a Danish Developer Company to facilitate USA distribution of the world’s first “BIODEGRADABLE” medical grade nitrile healthcare gloves.
— Kelly Stone, DermaCare BioSciences Partner & Chief Sales Officer
Under the DERMACARE BIODEGRADABLE™ brand, these medical grade nitrile gloves will be the first biodegradable alternative to traditional nitrile disposable gloves that also meet all the required quality and certification parameters for medical use.
“Each year, approximately 1.4 billion tons of disposable gloves are used worldwide in the healthcare sector”, said Rich Butler, Dermacare BioSciences Managing Director. “The gloves are used only once and cannot be degraded. They are thus part of the "plastic food chain", which is highly damaging to the environment”.
DISPOSABLE GLOVES CONTRIBUTE TO ENVIRONMENTAL POLLUTION
The outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019 has caused a sharp increase in the use of protective equipment, such as disposable gloves in the personal, private and public sectors. Of this, the healthcare sector accounts for approximately 82% globally. The increased consumption has also led to an increased, general awareness of the life cycle of products.
An increasing number of critical voices point out that the products can result in significant environmental pollution due to the non-degradability of the gloves. The potential for chemical release (heavy metals and organic pollutants) from gloves and glove materials, their adsorption properties in terms of pollutant accumulation and the effects of glove degradation under environmental conditions are currently being researched. And all the results point to the need for a biodegradable alternative.
DERMACARE BIOSCIENCES HAS A SOLUTION
DERMACAREBIO Biodegradable™ is a completely new and revolutionary product of nitrile gloves. The gloves are made from a new and unique
NBR (Nitrile Butadiene Rubber) formula that allows the gloves to degrade during a microbial process in aerobic and anaerobic environments in landfills.
To determine how much faster DERMACAREBIO™ gloves biodegrade compared to conventional nitrile gloves, the ASTM D5511 method is used, which is the standard method for determining the biodegradability of plastics.
The test (conducted by Eden Research Laboratory in Albuquerque) shows that DERMACAREBIO™ biodegradable nitrile gloves degrade 43% in 513 days. In other words: Under optimal conditions, DERMACARE™ Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves completely degrade in less than three and a half years, whereas ordinary nitrile gloves would take more than 100 years.
"DERMACARE Biodegradable™ Nitrile Gloves can be used in all scenarios where you would typically use ordinary nitrile gloves. This means that the gloves are certified for medical use according to ASTM D5511, as well as for handling all food products, and finally they have such a high resistance that they can be used for handling a variety of chemo-drugs and fentanyl", said Butler. “They are 510K registered with the US FDA.”
PRODUCTION CAPACITY & DELIVERY
DERMACARE BIODEGRADABLE™ was developed in collaboration with the world's largest manufacturer of disposable gloves, who developed the formula behind the biodegradable nitrile. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the formula was developed and commercialized into a tangible product under its own European & North America brands. DERMACARE BIODEGRADABLE™ is the first to launch a biodegradable glove approved for medical use in the USA.
"We are proud to launch DERMACARE BIODEGRADABLE™ in partnership with our European developer of this important breakthrough product! We have reached a very good production agreement with a very reasonable price point. This allows us to supply biodegradable gloves without significant additional costs to our customers", says Kelly Stone, Chief Sales Officer for DERMACARE BIOSCIENCES. "We have high hopes for the sales of DERMACARE™ BIODEGRADABLE in the USA, as we see a strong demand for green solutions in general in the market", she continues. "At the same time, we are pleased to be able to make our modest contribution to a greener environment."
DERMACARE BIODEGRADABLE™ Nitrile gloves are expected to be in stock in the USA by Fall / Winter 2022.
