Jean M Nelson Releases 7th Album Entitled "Enchanted Love"
Jean M Nelson has released his 7th album, bringing a new soulful sound to fans with the release of the long-awaited fifth album, titled Enchanted Love.
— Jean M Nelson
Jean M Nelson is among the few visionaries inspiring changes in the music and the film industries. With decades of experience in filmography and music, Nelson has numerous awards celebrating his novel contributions and unwavering commitment to the arts.
The Multi-talented, award-winning artist, musician, film producer, producer, and cinematographer made the announcement recently on his Twitter account. He further stated:
“the world can expect nothing less than amazing things from me. I am inspired to create and produce both music and film projects that anyone can enjoy.”
Nelson’s talents and interests range from filmmaking and cinematography to producing music and creating artwork. Talking about his persistent dedication to his work, Nelson stated that
With the recent release of his new album entitled “Enchanted Love,” Nelson continues to prove himself a worthy contender in the music and film industry.
His latest musical video "Enchanted Love" will be live on the Vevo music video platform, which will be released on July 15th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM.
As of 2022, Jean M Nelson has released seven albums featuring 46 tracks in total. While Nelson likes to experiment with various genres, his musical style is mainly cinematic. Nelson’s music can be found across popular music streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.
His first album, “Hope,” was released in April 2020, featuring two juxtaposing tracks. Three months later, in July, Nelson released his second album, “Conception,” featuring seven tracks.
From here, Nelson began to continuously create and produce new music, releasing new albums only months apart. This is a true testament to his profound passion and dedication to music.
“Immortal” was Nelson’s third album released in January 2022, comprising ten tracks. “Rising of the Moon” followed close behind with its official release that same year in October, featuring nine tracks.
After making waves with Rising of the Morn, Nelson surprised the world with his first-ever R&B pop album, “ Unforgettable.” This was the first time Jean ventured away from cinematic-type music and towards mainstream R&B pop, proving once again that he is versatile in different in Genre. Additionally, Nelson undertook this project with his wife, hence why this album holds a special place in his heart.
One of his previous Pop albums entitle “ I’m Ready For Love“ was released in Feb 2022 making it his 6th musical album release.
Nelson’s latest album, entitled “Enchanted Love,” was released in June 2022. It features five tracks, and music videos accompanying the tracks are currently in the works.
You can learn more about him via: https://www.jeanmportfolio.com/jeanmnelson
For More information, Collab or Interview Contact Management via: info@jeanmportfolio.com
Enchanted Love