New hospital, BC Cancer Centre in Surrey moves forward

CANADA, July 4 - Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale –

“Every milestone, just like the City of Surrey rezoning application, means we are moving forward and making great progress with the new hospital in Surrey. Today’s announcement of the shortlist gets us another step closer to starting construction, which is very exciting news.”

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood –

“We’re seeing that Surrey’s population expanded greatly over the past 10 years, with even more growth projected over the next 10, which means it’s time to be future-planning with our new capital projects. That’s why our government is paying close attention and improving access to necessary public health-care services. It’s the right thing to do.”

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“Health care is one of the foundational building blocks of services government provides for British Columbians. That’s why it’s so integral to see progress being made on a shortlist for the new hospital for Surrey. We’re here to deliver for the community and show our support.”

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford –

“Our government is working hard to make life better and build a stronger B.C. for everyone. That’s why we are focusing on a new hospital for Surrey, to address local health-care needs in a fast-growing area. When we’re stronger together, everyone benefits.”

Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton –

“We are building on our strengths to prepare us for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow, and what better way to tell the community that you support them by providing a new hospital? It’s no secret that Surrey is growing quickly, and we know that the new state-of-the art Surrey hospital and BC Cancer Centre will provide the quality public health care people rely on, and it’s exciting that we continue moving forward with the project.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley –

“I’m excited and energized by the progress we’re seeing right here in our community. It’s even better to know that families with members facing cancer diagnoses will be able to benefit from a new BC Cancer Centre featuring 50 exam rooms and 54 chemotherapy treatment spaces, as well as a room for six linear accelerators. This is putting Surrey on the map as a leader in cancer care and treatment.”

Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North –

"Our government is delivering on the promise to support people and families, and build resilient communities. This new hospital meets the needs of newcomers and long-time residents in the area, who’ve called for the investment for many years. This is amazing news for not only for Surrey, but also the people of North Delta who now have three hospitals within 15 minutes of home.”