Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan leaders consider current issues on the bilateral agenda

UZBEKISTAN, July 3 - On July 4, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Current issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were considered.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed full support for the decisive measures taken by the President of Uzbekistan to suppress illegal actions, ensure stability and sustainable development in Karakalpakstan.

The main attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements at the highest level, including the promotion of cooperation projects in industry, agriculture, transport, logistics, and mutual deliveries of products.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan leaders exchanged views on issues of multilateral regional cooperation in the context of preparations for the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Source: UzA

