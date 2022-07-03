UZBEKISTAN, July 3 - Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Presidents consider the preparations for the upcoming summit

On July 4, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

Current issues on the agenda of Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership were discussed.

President Sadyr Zhaparov fully supported the decisive actions taken by the Head of Uzbekistan to suppress attempts to destabilize the situation in Karakalpakstan. The inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of another state was emphasized.

The Leaders of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reviewed the schedule of the upcoming bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings, including preparations for the upcoming summit of Central Asian countries in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

It was agreed to hold several joint events aimed at promoting agreements in key areas.

Mutual interest in accelerating the development of large infrastructure projects in the development of regional transport corridors and energy infrastructure was emphasized.

Source: UzA