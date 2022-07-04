Arrest made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 1300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:40 am, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, 35-year-old Anthony Lozano, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.