Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Welcomes The CoBuilders
The app is the perfect solution for homeowners and business owners, especially those who work from home.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce (FTC) has welcomed The CoBuilders, a tech company that released an app allowing consumers to order house cleaning services through their mobile phones, as one of its newest members.
In a July 1, 2022 announcement on its official Facebook page, the Fort Worth Chamber welcomed The CoBuilders along with 11 other businesses coming from different sectors covering real estate, recycling, medical services, food and beverage industry, construction, and others.
The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce is based in Tarrant County. It is one of the largest business associations in North Texas, with a membership comprising of business owners and entrepreneurs.
To become a member, a business must meet specific criteria of the FWC. One of the benefits of joining the FWC is that businesses get a boost in sales and improve their visibility and credibility. The CoBuilders join the ranks of businesses with access to benefits like discounts, valuable resources, perks during FTC events, and the chance to forge relationships with other companies and the community to promote and market their products.
"The CoBuilders is excited to call Fort Worth home alongside thousands of other prominent businesses in the United States," a company spokesperson said.
The CoBuilders app opens a whole new meaning to the tedious task of looking for the right house cleaning services online conveniently at their fingertips. The CoBuilders app connects homeowners, house renters, and businesses to affordable cleaning services across the United States by tapping a few buttons on their mobile phones.
At the same time, The CoBuilders app provides house cleaning companies with work opportunities by signing up and creating an account.
The app is the perfect solution for homeowners and business owners, especially those who work from home, to increase their productivity and focus on other things by delegating the cleaning part to the cleaning services.
Here is how The CoBuilders app works. After consumers install the app on their mobile phones, they must register as customers requesting house cleaning services or as cleaners.
The user-friendly dashboard shows customers the upfront cost, which varies depending on the size of the place that needs cleaning or the service requested. Consumers can choose from four pre-selected options Standard Cleaning, Deep Cleaning, Move-Out cleaning, and After-Event cleaning. Some services like deep cleaning or cleaning after an event require more work which could mean added costs.
Consumers have the option to proceed or save the housecleaning order for later. If the customer decides to proceed with the order, a house cleaner will be assigned to them within 24 hours of payment. Customers can see the photo of the cleaner assigned and be assured of safety as each professional cleaner has passed a thorough criminal background check conducted by reputable third-party companies.
The CoBuilders app dashboard provides users with real-time notifications and step-by-step updates of the cleaning progress from the start to when the job is finished. Customers can cancel an order and ask for a refund if they are unsatisfied with the job. Customers can also rate the cleaner and ask for the same cleaner for the next house cleaning schedule. Cleaners get paid right after job completion.
The CoBuilders CEO Bukola Michael Nelson designed the app, which is tailored to eliminate the frustrating process of searching for cleaners and exchanging emails and phone calls before finally being assigned a house cleaner. Consumers can expect more features and convenience as the company continues to invest in more technologies.
Download The CoBuilders app from Apple Store and Google Play Store. Currently, The CoBuilders app is only available to customers in the United States. For the latest updates and developments, visit https://thecobuilders.com/ or the company's Facebook page. Consumers can email info@thecobuilders.com for more information or call (903) 373-5330.
