Master Artist Chan Suk On Draws Inspiration From Every Day Life Experiences

Art Manual01 Art by Chan Suk On Art by Chan Suk On

From documentary photography to conceptual art, Chan Suk On is inspiring the world.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chan Suk On has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from the Netherlands, this Artist has earned world recognition for her photorealistic designs.

Chan Suk On was born and lives in Hong Kong. She graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Bachelor of Photographic Design and gained her Master of Arts in Fine Arts at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. On is an editor, photographer, and artist. Everyday life experiences inspire her journey, from documentary photography to conceptual art.

"Art Manual," was created from an expired camera manual to create a new life. "A manual is a guide for the people on how to use the product. The format is step by step. If the people do the artwork, do you need a manual to follow? Does art need to be explained? "

"The Manual " is a white paper, and she tries to fold different sculptural forms. She destroys the language of the alphabet and plays with the positive and negative space of the forms. The paper sculptures are light in weight and dance in space in spontaneous moments; the texts, which are randomly distributed, are about photography. It is a poetic process.

Chan Suk On was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://httpschansukon.com/

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine