Opening hearts and wallets globally – Polish agency among the best
Marketing is over. Let's set goal to the wellbeing”GDAńSK, 698999005, POLSKA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening hearts and wallets globally – Polish agency among the best
— Joanna Staniszewska, CEO
Ad World Masters has awarded You’ll Enjoy the title of the leading ad agency in Poland. DesignRush has recognized the company from Gdansk, placing it on the list of Top Advertising Agencies. Thus, You’ll Enjoy ranks high among the leaders in the industry in the domestic and foreign markets.
The last six months have been a period of success for You’ll Enjoy. According to DesignRush the agency deserved third place in June’s Top Advertising Agencies that offer creative ad solutions for clients of all sizes and industries, and fifth place in Top Digital Marketing Agencies that can help clients establish their business goals and set trackable metrics and a realistic timeline. WordPress-powered web design has also been noticed by the portal, which awarded You’ll Enjoy second place in January’s Top WordPress Web Design Companies. Based on the agency score, which assesses the potential value of an agency, Ad World Masters of the Year recognized the company, granting it first place among Top Ad Agencies in Poland in 2021.
Commenting on the company’s plans, Joanna Staniszewska, CEO at You’ll Enjoy, said: “We are continuing to modernize the way we provide services. Soon our services will be available in an online store. Also, we are separating out some of the advisory services, which is about to materialize.”
DesignRush: Extensive experience in designing and implementing digital marketing projects, expertise in the understanding of trends, technologies, and consumer behavior, as well as a strong internal need to build optimal and smart solutions for years to come, are characteristic to the You'll Enjoy team. The agency supports in particular projects of ecological and digital transformation and builds broadly understood well-being.
DesignRush and Ad WorldMasters are international industry platforms that publish rankings of the best agencies and companies globally based on scoring algorithms and clients’ reviews.
Magdalena Christofi
You'll Enjoy Sp. z o.o.
+48 698999005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other