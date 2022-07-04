Galaxkey takes a LEAP to address the evolving cyber challenges
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading holistic data security solutions provider, Galaxkey today announced that the inaugural LEAP (Leadership Engagement and Advisory Program) event held recently at the Institute of Directors London, was attended by its key customers, partners and industry leaders from Europe, North America and Middle East. The inaugural edition saw attendees cut across a wide arena of sectors including government, defense, energy, advisory, and education among others.
LEAP 2022 is the latest initiative from Galaxkey that is aimed at bringing together players from their global ecosystem to brainstorm ideas on addressing the evolving cyber challenges and also continuing to improve the Galaxkey value-add to its customers.
Expressing his happiness to be part of LEAP 2022, Ilyas Mohammed, the Chief Operating Officer for Amiviz, the leading cybersecurity marketplace and the main partner for Galaxkey in the Middle East said “It was an excellent and well-organized event with a unique agenda. I have been to many events in my career, but this was truly outstanding and brought together a variety of thought leaders from across the globe. I not just gained professionally from these intense discussions, but also made good friends over the two-day bonding.”
The event culminated with a gala evening with LEAP delegates, Galaxkey team members and partners, where the attendees were joined by Lord Ian Botham, cricketing legend, philanthropist and UK Trade Envoy to Australia. During this event, Galaxkey also launched their latest solution LockChat – the secure enterprise Instant Messaging platform. LockChat has generated a lot of interest in the industry and posed to shake up the enterprise IM industry with its unique features.
Sameer Shaikh, Program Head of LEAP said, “A mantra core to modern societies is ‘applying collaborative learning to solve real world challenges’. This is even more important in the cyber world given the complex and global nature of threats. We at Galaxkey have adopted this mantra at the very heart of how we serve our customers, and LEAP is a major step in this direction. We are very glad that the delegates who joined us for the first event found it extremely valuable. LEAP will be at the core of our industry relations strategy and will continue to evolve further with more entities from the Galaxkey ecosystem, academia, industry and government policy makers.”
About Galaxkey
Galaxkey is a British data security company, headquartered in the UK, and the Middle East and Africa business managed from its’ Dubai office. With its’ comprehensive platform providing a unique combination of “security – simple usage – economic pricing”, Galaxkey solutions meet enterprise requirements across a spectrum of protecting unstructured data – email encryption and control, file/folder encryption and secure sharing, digital workspace, electronic document signing and instant messaging.
