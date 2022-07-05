The Multipoint Group and Qualys announce long-term strategic collaborations and geographic expansions
With the support of its offices and channel network, Multipoint will support the expansion of Qualys' market presence.
We are excited to further cooperate with Qualys, we believe that Qualys products are the leaders in the field of data protection.”ATHENS, GREECE, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multipoint Group, a leading distributor of Cyber Strong solutions, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Qualys Inc, a leading provider of Cyber cloud software for information security and compliance.
— Nikos Christakis in response
There were two factors that influenced this decision:
First, MultiPoint's global operations have grown significantly over the past year, and it has opened new offices in Turkey and Romania as well as opening new physical offices in other countries.
Second, the partnership between Multipoint Group and Qualys has been very successful so far, and both companies see it as essential to grow their footprint further and extend their reach to new regions.
With the support of its offices and channel network, Multipoint will support the expansion of Qualys' market presence. The partnership that strengthens the relation between the two companies will contribute in supporting Qualys go-to-market strategy in countries like Greece & Cyprus, Romania & Bulgaria, the Balkans and Turkey and the overall Southeastern Europe.
"Qualys is experiencing a historic moment of great expansion, in terms of geographic expansion and solution offerings, with more than 20 applications already available – among them the recently released Multi-Vector EDR 2.0 suite and the release of VMDR 2.0 with TruRisk. Our partnerships pay a relevant role in our strategy and we are pleased they are continuously growing” said Emilio Turani, Managing Director for Italy, Southeastern Europe, Turkey and Greece of Qualys.
Multipoint Group in response " We are excited to further cooperate with Qualys, we believe that Qualys products are the leaders in the field of data protection. Today, there are only two types of companies, those that have been breached and know about it, and those that have been breached but are not aware of it. With Qualys, companies can be assured that their data is secured."
About The Multipoint Group
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security and cyber-intelligence solutions, with offices in Greece & Cyprus, UAE, Romania & Bulgaria, Israel, Estonia, Poland and Turkey.
Multipoint Group is a distributor of information security and IT management solutions that support Cyber Strong strategy. Its channel ecosystem, support, and outsourcing services.
Multipoint Group established in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, the CEO of Multipoint Group.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.
The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations.
For more information, please visit
www.qualys.com
Nikos Christakis
Multipoint Group
+30 694 894 2119
nikos@multipoint-group.com